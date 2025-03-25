Microsoft releases Windows 11 22H2/23H2 KB5053657 with new features and improvements

It is the last Tuesday of the month, which means it's time for another C-release or non-security preview optional update. The new update is out for Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2 as the March non-security preview update under KB5053657 and builds 22621.5126 and 22631.5126.

The full changelog is given below:

Gradual rollout A gradual rollout distributes release updates over a period of time, rather than all at once. This means that users receive the updates at different times and might not be immediately available to all users. [Noto Fonts] This update provides Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) fonts in Windows.

[File Systems (Filters)] This update adds support for a new function in Filter Manager that enhances the systems ability to notify applications of directory changes while minimizing I/O operations. Normal rollout [Remote Desktop] Fixed: Certain Get-Help troubleshooters might not run in a Remote Desktop session. [Mobile Operator Portal] Updated: Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles are updated. [Printers] Fixed: USB connected dual-mode printers that support both US Print and IPP Over USB protocols, might unexpectedly output incorrect or unwanted text.

[File System] Fixed: An error message on a blue screen might occur when a user profile is redirected to a network Virtual Hard Disk v2 (VHD(X)).

The known issues are as follows:

Citrix Applies to: All users Symptoms Devices that have certain Citrix components installed might be unable to complete installation of the January 2025 Windows security update. This issue was observed on devices with Citrix Session Recording Agent (SRA) version 2411. The 2411 version of this application was released in December 2024.



Affected devices might initially download and apply the January 2025 Windows security update correctly, such as via the Windows Update page in Settings. However, when restarting the device to complete the update installation, an error message with text similar to “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes” appears. The device will then revert to the Windows updates previously present on the device.



This issue likely affects a limited number of organizations as version 2411 of the SRA application is a new version. Home users are not expected to be affected by this issue. Workaround Citrix has documented this issue, including a workaround, which can be performed prior to installing the January 2025 Windows security update. For details, see Citrix’s documentation. Microsoft is working with Citrix to address this issue and will update this documentation once a resolution is available.

You can view the official support article here on Microsoft's website.