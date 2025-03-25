Windows 10 KB5053643 is out with fixes for File Explorer, Remote Desktop, and more

The March 2025 non-security updates for Windows 10 and 11 are here. If you are on Windows 10, which will be out of support by October 14, 2025, you can download KB5053643, build number 19045.5679. The update packs new fonts, fixes for Remote Desktop and File Explorer thumbnails, plus other quality-of-life improvements.

Here are the update highlights:

[Noto Fonts] This update provides Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) fonts in Windows.

And here is the rest of the changelog:

[ Mobile Operator Profiles ] Updated: Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles are updated.

] Updated: Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles are updated. [ Thumbnails ] Fixed: Thumbnails in File Explorer may crash resulting in white pages appearing instead of the actual thumbnail.

] Fixed: Thumbnails in File Explorer may crash resulting in white pages appearing instead of the actual thumbnail. [ Temporary files ] This update enables system processes to store temporary files in a secure directory "C:\Windows\SystemTemp" via either calling GetTempPath2 API or using .NET's GetTempPath API, thereby reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

] This update enables system processes to store temporary files in a secure directory "C:\Windows\SystemTemp" via either calling GetTempPath2 API or using .NET's GetTempPath API, thereby reducing the risk of unauthorized access. [ Remote Desktop ] Fixed: Certain Get-Help troubleshooters might not run in a Remote Desktop session.

] Fixed: Certain Get-Help troubleshooters might not run in a Remote Desktop session. [ Web Search functionality ] This update introduces improved support in Windows Search for the European Economic Area (EEA), including increased discoverability.

] This update introduces improved support in Windows Search for the European Economic Area (EEA), including increased discoverability. [Printers] Fixed: USB connected dual-mode printers that support both US Print and IPP Over USB protocols, might unexpectedly output incorrect or unwanted text.

The known bugs in KB5053643 remain unchanged. One affects systems with certain Citrix software, while the other is about Windows Event Viewer showing an error with System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker Service, which, according to Microsoft, is not a problem at all.

You can download KB5053643 by heading to Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, get it from the Microsoft Update Catalog using this link. Since the update is optional, feel free to skip it if you do not need any of the abovementioned fixes.