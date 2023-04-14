Microsoft seemingly pushes buggy Secure Boot update again on Windows 11, Windows 10

This week, Microsoft released its Patch Tuesday security updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10, among others. The updates were supposed to commence the third phase Kerberos hardening, though it has got pushed back by a couple months now. Perhaps the update is not ready for rollout yet as Microsoft's internal testing may have came across some deployment issues.

However, it looks like the Redmond has now re-published a buggy update alongside the month's Patch Tuesday. Over on the Microsoft Update Catalog website, the KB5012170 update is available for download as a cumulative update for Windows 11 and Windows 10. The release date of the KB matches that of Patch Tuesday.

Back in August, Microsoft released security fix for a critical Secure Boot DBX GRUB vulnerability (KB5012170). The update was found to be causing issues as it was failing to install with error code 0x800f0922, and as a workaround, Microsoft suggested updating the UEFI. And a week later, Microsoft also acknowledged another issue relating to the KB5012170 update. This time, users reported that after installing the update, their systems were forced into BitLocker recovery mode, forcing the Redmond firm to provide steps to workaround the bug. Microsoft's health dashboard still lists these bugs as "investigating" and "confirmed" implying it is possible that the buggy update has been re-pushed by the tech giant.