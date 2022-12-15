Microsoft acknowledges it pushed buggy update on Windows 11 and Windows 10 22H2

Microsoft releases security updates via Patch Tuesdays on every second Tuesday of the month. These aren't generally feature-rich, but instead, fix security vulnerabilities in Windows. Likewise, the one in August patched several flaws, including one for a critical Secure Boot DBX GRUB vulnerability (KB5012170).

However, the update was found to be causing issues as it was failing to install with error code "0x800f0922", and as a workaround, Microsoft suggested updating the UEFI. Well, apparently, it was just the start, as a week later, Microsoft also acknowledged another issue relating to the KB5012170 update. This time, users reported that after installing the update, their systems were forced into BitLocker recovery mode, forcing the Redmond firm to provide steps to workaround the bug. Microsoft's health dashboard still lists these bugs as "confirmed" implying there is more to the story here.

While the KB5012170 update was initially released for Windows 11 21H2, Windows 10 21H2, and older Windows versions, users recently began reporting that they were now seeing the update on their Windows 11 22H2 systems as well. Microsoft has now acknowledged the issue. On the Windows health dashboard, the company has confirmed that the latest Windows 11 version indeed received the KB5012170 update. The company has also added that Windows 10 22H2 is affected.

The KB5012170 support page has also been updated now which includes Windows 10 22H2 and Windows 11 22H2. This was clearly not the case before. The support page now lists the following OS versions:

Windows Server 2012

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows 10, version 1507

Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016

Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 21H1

Windows 10, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 22H2

Windows Server 2022

Windows 11, version 21H2

Windows 11, version 22H2

Azure Stack HCI, version 1809

Azure Stack Data Box, version 1809 (ASDB)

As far as a workaround is concerned, Microsoft still recommends updating the UEFI bios which means not much as changed since August.

Source: Microsoft (1) , (2)