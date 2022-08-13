Microsoft warns about Windows update fails, UEFI update might be necessary to fix

Microsoft has updated its Windows Health Dashboard documentation with a new known issue affecting all supported Windows versions from 8.1 to 11 (client and server). According to the company's findings, Windows has a hard time installing the Security update for Secure Boot DBX (KB5012170). An attempt to apply the update results in Windows Update throwing the 0x800f0922 error code.

It is worth noting that the problem affects only the Security update for Secure Boot DBX. The latest cumulative security updates, monthly rollups, and feature changes released on August 9, 2022, should apply without problems. You can check what is new in the August 2022 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows 8.1 in our dedicated articles.

Microsoft says its engineers and developers are investigating the bug, and the company plans to provide a fix in upcoming updates. Meanwhile, affected customers can bypass the issue by updating UEFI to the latest version available before installing KB5012170.

A problem with installing the Security update for Secure Boot DBX is not the only known issue Microsoft is currently troubleshooting. The company recently confirmed that Windows 11 and 10 have problems opening XPS documents containing non-English characters. XPS Viewer hangs and starts hogging resources until eventually crashes upon swallowing 2.5 GB of RAM.