Intel Arc & Iris Xe driver 31.0.101.4311 Beta brings FPS uplifts and support for new games

Intel has released a new beta driver for users with Arc A-series and Iris Xe graphics cards. Version 31.0.101.4311 Beta delivers support for Boundary, Minecraft Legends, Total War: Warhammer III—Mirror of Madness, and Dead Island 2. Besides, the release significantly improves performance in several titles, such as Dead Space Remake, F1 22, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Dirt 5, and Deathloop.

In addition to new games support and FPS uplifts, the driver fixes several issues in other games. Here is the changelog.

What is new in Intel Game On Driver 31.0.101.4311 Beta?

Support on the Intel Arc A graphics card series for:

Boundary

Minecraft Legends

Total War: Warhammer III – Mirror of Madness

Dead Island 2

Performance improvements:

Dead Space Remake (DX12) Up to 55% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings on Arc A750 Up to 63% uplift at 1440p with High settings on Arc A750

F1 22 (DX12) Up to 6% uplift at 1440p with High settings on Arc A770 Up to 7% uplift at 1440p with High settings on Arc A750 Up to 17% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High Ray Tracing settings on Arc A750

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (DX12) Up to 6% uplift at 1080p with High Ray Tracing settings preset on Arc A770 Up to 7% uplift at 1440p with High Ray Tracing settings preset on Arc A770

Dirt 5 (DX12) Up to 8% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High Ray Tracing settings on Arc A750 Up to 4% uplift at 1440p with Ultra High Ray Tracing settings on Arc A750

Deathloop (DX12) Up to 4% uplift at 1080p with Very High and Ray Tracing Performance settings on Arc A750 Up to 6% uplift at 1440p with Very High and Ray Tracing Performance settings on Arc A750



Fixed issues:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (DX11) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Sea of Thieves (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on water edges.

Bright Memory Infinite Ray Tracing Benchmark (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance.

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve may exhibit color corruption with Optical Flow

Known issues:

Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Battlefield: 2042 (DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.

Crime boss (DX12) may experience texture flickering when XESS is enabled.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may experience color corruption in QuickPlay Lobby INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel® Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

You can install the latest Game On Beta Driver from Intel if your computer has one of the following processors or graphics cards from Intel:

Intel Arc A-series GPU

Intel Iris Xe dGPU (DG1)

13th Gen Intel Core

12th Gen Intel Core

11th Gen Intel Core

Intel Game On Beta Driver 31.0.101.4311 is available for download from the official website or direct link. Full release notes are available here.