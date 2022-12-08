Microsoft pushes Windows 11 22H2 Secure boot DBX update that's known to be bug-ridden

Microsoft releases security updates on Patch Tuesday, which is every second Tuesday of the month. These aren't feature-rich, but instead fix security vulnerabilities in Windows. Likewise, the one in August patched several flaws, including one for a critical Secure Boot DBX GRUB vulnerability (KB5012170).

However, the update was found to be causing issues as it was failing to install with error code 0x800f0922, and as a workaround, Microsoft suggested updating the UEFI. Well apparently, it was just the start, as a week later, Microsoft also acknowledged another issue relating to the KB5012170 update. This time, users reported that after installing the update, their systems were forced into BitLocker recovery mode, forcing the Redmond firm to provide steps to workaround the bug. Microsoft's health dashboard still lists these bugs as "investigating" and "confirmed" implying there is more to the story here.

Interestingly, while this update was initially released for Windows 11 21H2 and previous Windows 10 versions, among others, it looks like Microsoft is now beginning to push it on Windows 11 22H2 as well. The official support page of KB5012170 though does not list Windows 11 22H2 at the moment.

Deskmodder notes one of its forum members apparently received the KB5012170 update on the Windows 11 2022 Update, though it failed to install as expected. While the 0x800f0922 error message was there, a new "0x8024200B" also popped up.

If you are not offered the update but still want to try this on your 22H2 system (not recommended since it's known to be buggy), you can manually install it by downloading it from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Via: Deskmodder