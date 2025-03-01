Microsoft shares more information about USB settings in Windows 11

In 2023, Windows 11 received official USB4 40Gbps support, which was later expanded to support 80 and 120Gbps data transfer. PCs that support USB4 have a dedicated Settings page where users can tweak various options, manage their USB4-based devices and hubs, and more. Now, in a newly published blog post, Microsoft provided more information on what those settings mean so you can better understand your PC's capabilities.

Recent Windows 11 versions include the following USB-related settings:

Connection notifications : This feature alerts you when the system detects a connection problem, such as limited functionality, recognition issues, etc. By the way, Microsoft has a dedicated support page where you can find all the possible USB connection errors and their workarounds.

: This feature alerts you when the system detects a connection problem, such as limited functionality, recognition issues, etc. By the way, Microsoft has a dedicated support page where you can find all the possible USB connection errors and their workarounds. Slow charging over USB : These notifications appear when the charger is not compatible or powerful enough for your PC, when the cable cannot deliver enough power, when the charger is connected to the wrong port, or when debris obstructs proper connection between the port and cable.

: These notifications appear when the charger is not compatible or powerful enough for your PC, when the cable cannot deliver enough power, when the charger is connected to the wrong port, or when debris obstructs proper connection between the port and cable. USB battery saver : Most modern USB devices work well in low-power states, allowing Windows to put them to sleep when not in use to preserve energy. However, older USB devices might have compatibility issues with low-power states. If you encounter problems with your USB devices, toggling this feature off might help fix them. If not, Microsoft recommends always leaving the USB battery saver on.

: Most modern USB devices work well in low-power states, allowing Windows to put them to sleep when not in use to preserve energy. However, older USB devices might have compatibility issues with low-power states. If you encounter problems with your USB devices, toggling this feature off might help fix them. If not, Microsoft recommends always leaving the USB battery saver on. USB4 Hubs and Devices: This section provides all the details about USB4 devices and docks currently connected to your computer, including names, IDs, firmware versions, USB4 versions, etc.

Recent Windows 11 versions have all those USB toggles located in Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > USB. Note that some features are not available on all devices. Connection notifications and battery-saver toggles should be visible for all PCs while charging notifications are only available on devices with charging over USB-C support, and the USB4 Hubs and Devices section is only accessible on computers that support USB4.

Image: denvit on Pixabay