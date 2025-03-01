Windows 11/10 package manager UniGetUI gets performance boost and more improvements

Back in July last year, the WingetUI app received a major update that brought a redesigned UI and a new name, "UniGetUI;" the author explained why the renaming was necessary.

The app is a very popular third-party utility among Windows enthusiasts and power users since it is quite useful for managing the downloads and installations of various packages. It is also updated fairly often with new features and other improvements, so that's another positive.

Today, UniGetUI received its latest update with version 3.1.7. The list of changes is long and includes multiple performance-related fixes. These include a CPU usage-related fix, a timeout issue fix for Chocolatey and faster updates and installations for Cargo.

There are a bunch of other resolved issues, too. The full changelog is given below:

Changelog This update focuses on reliability for package operations on the following package managers: WinGet: Improved version detection on uninstall. Improved UAC temp folder behaviour. PowerShell (5 and 7) Fixed an issue with the -Scope parameter and Microsoft.WinGet.Client (again). Improved CLI output parsing. Chocolatey: Improved CLI parsing and error detection. Fixed version mismatch. Fixed 20second timeout. Scoop Improved success/error detection. Fixed skip hash check not working due to cli changes. Pip Removed deprecated flags. Vcpkg: Better bootstrapping and self-update .NET Tool Huge improvements in autoretry procedures, mostly when installing new tools. Better CLI parsing. Dependency dotnet-tools-outdated has been dropped, as it is not needed anymore. Cargo: Faster install and update times thanks to cargo-binstall . Cargo packages now can be installed in different location and skip integrity checks.

All NuGet-based package managers (except chocolatey) will use API-based check for updates

Version comparisons have been improved. Now, 1.10 > 1.9 . This fixes issues with Chocolatey and outdated versions showing.

CPU Usage when UniGetUI is on background has been greatly improved (~1% before, ~0% now).

Certain UniGetUI crash scenarions have been fixed.

Added a button to manually add desktop shortcuts to be removed.

Better display of certain UI conditions on the titlebar

UI layout improvements.

To download the utility, you can head over to the Neowin software stories page or its official GitHub repository.