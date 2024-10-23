Apple releases first iOS 18.2 beta with more Apple Intelligence features

Apple has made the first developer beta of iOS 18.2 available today. This update brings even more of the Apple Intelligence features, which were announced at WWDC earlier this year.

This update introduces image generation features titled Genmoji and Image Playground and ChatGPT integration into Siri and Writing Tools in various applications across iOS. The key feature is that this update expands Apple Intelligence's availability to more English languages, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

If you live in any region that is not listed above and still want to get access to Apple Intelligence features, you can change your device language to US English in iOS 18.1, or to any of the other English options starting with iOS 18.2. Support for some non-English languages will begin rolling out next year; however, it is disabled in China and across the EU due to regulatory issues.

Meanwhile, iOS 18.1 will be available to the public starting next week. It adds the first round of Apple Intelligence features in US English only, such as some of the Siri updates, Writing Tools, Clean Up in Photos, priority messages in Mail and notification summaries.

Finally, users of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max can use Visual Intelligence, which can be accessed by holding down the Camera Control when the device is on the lock screen. This lets users get more information on what they are pointing the phone's camera at, thanks to Apple Intelligence.

Outside of Visual Intelligence, all other Apple Intelligence features will be available on the following devices across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS:

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPad mini (7th generation)

iPad Pro (M1 chip and later)

iPad Air (M1 chip and later)

MacBook Air (M1 chip and later)

MacBook Pro (M1 chip and later)

iMac (M1 chip and later)

Mac mini (M1 chip and later)

Mac Studio (M1 Max and later)

Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)

Source: 9to5Mac