Microsoft Teams launches super resolution public preview, generally available in March

Microsoft has announced the public preview of super resolution for Microsoft Teams. The feature is coming to Snapdragon X-based Copilot+ PCs first; it enhances the video quality, especially under poor network conditions. The Windows-maker said that the general availability will occur in March.

With super resolution enabled, users can experience better video quality even when they have bad internet quality, which degrades the video to 360p. Unlike traditional upscaling, which may make the video blurry, super resolution uses new AI techniques to upscale the video without as much quality degradation.

This all requires powerful computing power, so you must have a Copilot+ PC that can handle the AI processing on-device. As this feature uses on-device processing, it is disabled whenever you're operating on battery power to help you conserve battery. When connected to a power source, it will be enabled by default, but you can also disable it via the video settings.

In terms of availability, Microsoft says:

The current release is exclusive to the Teams Windows app on Snapdragon X based Copilot+ PCs, and supported on all OEM Copilot+ PC platforms: Surface, Dell, HP, Asus, Acer, Samsung, Lenovo. Teams will continue improving the feature’s performance, as well as expand this capability to other devices sporting capable NPUs. This includes Intel and AMD Copilot+ PCs. The vision is to make Super Resolution a standard feature across various platforms, ensuring all users can experience superior video quality.

As more people upgrade to computers equipped with Neural Processing Units, features like super resolution could make their way to other applications, and finally, grainy video could be a thing of the past.