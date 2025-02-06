Paradox Interactive acquires Jagged Alliance 3 and Tropico studio Haemimont Games

The list of strategy developers that Paradox Interactive owns has just been expanded, as the company has announced a new game development studio acquisition. Haemimont Games, the Bulgarian studio known for its sim city-building and strategy games, is becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Paradox.

"We are very happy to welcome Haemimont Games to Paradox!" said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox, in a press release. "They bring a tight-knit team with long experience in developing management games, with many well-received projects in their portfolio. Moreover, they have a strong creative streak, technology developed for their niche, a new IP in development and a strong culture that fits Paradox’s way of working. We have strong faith in their team and leadership, and our main focus now is to ensure that they can continue to create great games under new ownership."

Haemimont Games' most recent game was Jagged Alliance 3, a well-received new entry into the 30-year-old franchise offering turn-based tactics action. Prior to that, the studio worked on Tropico 3, 4, and 5 city-building entries and titles like the ARPG Victor Vran.

Paradox and Haemimont have worked together in the past, with the duo pushing out the Martian colony-building entry Surviving Mars in 2018. While post-launch development spun down in 2019, Paradox put a new developer, Abstraction Games, in charge of the project in 2021 to deliver more content.

"We're delighted to become a part of the Paradox family!" added Gabriel Dobrev, Founder of Haemimont Games. “The cultural fit between our companies is remarkable, and we already feel at home. This partnership empowers us to push the boundaries of our games, delivering deeper and more intense experiences to our players. It also opens new horizons for our team, technology, and creative processes, which we're eager to explore. Expect amazing new games from us!"

The involved parties have not announced the price of the deal. It was confirmed that under Paradox, Haemimont Games leadership and development team will remain intact, while current unannounced projects will also continue to be in development.