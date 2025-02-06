OpenAI opens ChatGPT search to all, no account needed

OpenAI says ChatGPT users no longer have to log in to use the model's search engine feature, setting it directly up against the likes of Google and Bing. The search engine feature, launched for paid subscribers of ChatGPT last October before being extended to all users in December, is now live for anyone without an account.

In December, OpenAI says it has improved the general speed of the search experience based on user feedback. Previously, users had to explicitly click the web search icon to invoke the ability to search. ChatGPT now automatically decides whether to invoke a web search or just rely on the AI for the response. You can still force ChatGPT to use the web search experience by using the web search icon.

Besides giving answers, one of the main features of the ChatGPT search is that it can show a list of sources from which it was informed. This aims to be transparent with users, providing a better understanding of where the information is coming from and how reliable it is.

In addition, the recent update of the search functionality in ChatGPT has brought it closer to the conventional search engine by showing maps, images, and even descriptions of attractions and points of interest in any given area.

ChatGPT search is now available to everyone on https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg — no sign up required. pic.twitter.com/VElT7cxxjZ — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 5, 2025

Interestingly enough, AI-engine Perplexity recently introduced this feature with the potential to do web searching without account creation, while integrating hotel information and ratings via TripAdvisor.

According to a latest report of Semrush, ChatGPT has steadily eaten into Google's lead for share of search traffic to third-party sites, while still comfortably leading in the total number of users searching through it.

The company believes ChatGPT search is becoming an even more powerful tool for finding and interacting with information online.

