Microsoft Teams Public Preview users can now access the new chat and channels experience

Last month, Microsoft unveiled a redesigned chat and channels experience in Microsoft Teams designed to boost user efficiency and effectiveness. Previously, Teams featured separate sections for chats, teams, and channels. This redesign consolidates these key elements into a single location, enabling users to maintain conversations seamlessly without switching contexts.

Currently available for Microsoft Teams Public Preview customers on both desktop and mobile apps, the new experience is optional. Users can choose to retain the separate views for chats and channels or embrace the unified approach.

To streamline message management, the new Teams experience incorporates filters like "Unread," "Chat," "Channels," "Meetings," and "Muted." For instance, the "Unread" filter allows users to view all unread conversations across chats, channels, and meetings in a single view.

The new @mention view aggregates all messages directed at a specific user into an interactive list, saving users significant time locating pertinent messages. Instead of sifting through multiple conversations, users can access all @mentions with a single click.

The new "Favorites" section in the left navigation bar displays all pinned chats and channels from the previous Teams experience. Additionally, custom sections empower users to organize conversations from chats, channels, meetings, Teams bots, or AI agents into a unified view.

Furthermore, users can now create chat or channel posts from the same interface, eliminating the need to navigate to a specific channel first.

In addition to the new chat and channels experience, Microsoft Teams public preview customers can now invite guests outside their organization to Mesh events in Teams. Guests with Mesh licenses, including Teams Premium, can join these events from their PCs. Furthermore, attendees can now see reactions and raised hands from others in different rooms during multi-room Mesh events. Microsoft is also working to support guests joining anonymously or through the Mesh app on Meta Quest.