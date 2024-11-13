YouTube is testing an AI music remix feature that lets creators restyle licensed songs

YouTube is testing a new AI feature designed to benefit creators. The new AI music remix tool allows users to remix any licensed songs and generate unique 30-second music that they can use for their Shorts. The feature is currently under testing and is available only to a small set of YouTube creators.

Those who have access to the YouTube AI music remix feature can change different elements of the music by entering a prompt. For example, you can change the mood of the song from happy to sad, or even change the genre from hip-hop to pop.

YouTube said:

If you’re a creator in the experiment group, you can select an eligible song > describe how you want to restyle it > then generate a unique 30-second soundtrack to use in your Short. These restyled soundtracks will have clear attribution to the original song through the Short itself and the Shorts audio pivot page, and will also clearly indicate that the track was restyled with AI

YouTube has been incorporating AI features into the platform. YouTube Premium subscribers already have an AI conversational tool using which, they can learn about the video they are watching. Additionally, Gemini AI can now play songs from YouTube Music simply by asking.

The video streaming platform is also testing the Dream Track feature, which "creates soundtracks using the AI-generated voices of artists who have chosen to participate - Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan."

The new YouTube AI music remix feature is an extension of the "Dream Track" feature, which is currently under testing. However, it is unclear which songs are available to be remixed or which music label YouTube is partnering with.