Google's Gemini now allows users to add files when creating their Gems

After previewing Gems at Google I/O earlier this year, Google began rolling out Gems in August. Gems are custom versions of Gemini that can act as experts on topics or refine them toward specific goals. Users can simply write instructions for a Gem and start chatting with it. Gems are now available for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers.

Today, Google announced a new capability that allows users to add files when creating their Gems. Uploading relevant files will enable Gem to offer more tailored and contextually relevant responses. Before answering your queries, Gem will refer to the uploaded files to provide accurate answers. This file upload capability is now available for Gemini Advanced subscribers via Google One and Google Workspace with the language set to English.

Google also announced today the availability of Gemini to Google Workspace for Education teen students. With this expanded support, Google Workspace for Education users ages 13+ can now use the Gemini app with added data protection. Obviously, education administrators can also enable/disable access settings for these users via the Google Workspace Admin console.

Google claims that Gemini can offer guided support to help students learn more confidently with in-the-moment assistance, practice for exams, and receive real-time feedback and ideas.

Last month, Google announced that Gemini Advanced is now using the latest version of Gemini 1.5 Pro. They claimed that this new, chat-optimized version of the 1.5 Pro-002 model offers better and more accurate responses to prompts related to math and complex topics requiring thoughtful conversation. If you use Gemini to solve advanced mathematical calculations or complex multi-step instructions, this new 1.5 Pro-002 model will provide significant improvements.

With these updates, Google continues to make Gemini a more powerful and accessible tool for both personal and educational use. It will be interesting to see how users leverage these new features to enhance their productivity and learning experiences.