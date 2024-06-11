Microsoft updates Skype with augmented reality lenses powered by Snap

Microsoft is back with another big feature drop for Skype on mobile devices. The company partnered with Snap to bring its augmented reality technology to Microsoft's famous messenger and allow users to "make chats with family and friends more fun and enjoyable."

Skype uses Snap's Camera Kit SDK, which allows developers to integrate its augmented reality technology into third-party apps. Microsoft is already using it in Teams, SwiftKey, Flip, and now Skype. With Camera Kit SDK, Skype users can add text overlays to photos and videos, apply filters, use masks, and use more creative tools to express themselves.

We're thrilled to announce the launch of our new camera featuring dozens of engaging and fun Lenses, powered by Snap’s augmented reality (AR) technology. With Snap powered AR Lenses, you can transform with a glittery beard, go retro with some disco glasses or just show your [love] with raining [hearts]. Lenses make chats with family and friends more fun and enjoyable. This easy, lightweight, storytelling camera is now available for you to create and share a photo or a video right in the app with your loved ones.

Here is an example of Snap AR Lenses in Skype:

You can try Snap AR Lenses in Skype by updating your client to the latest version and then tapping the camera icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. After that, tap the smiling face button, select the lenses you want, and either take a photo or record a video. Next, edit the result by adding text, overlays, filters, or other content and send it to your contact.

The new Skype Lenses are available on Android and iOS devices. You can read more about them and check out a detailed guide on using Lenses in Skype in the official announcement post. Skype for Android is available in the Google Play Store, and Skype for iOS is available in the App Store.