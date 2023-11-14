Microsoft will end the optional non-security updates on Windows 11 22H2 on Feb. 27, 2024

With Microsoft officially launching Windows 11 23H2 a couple of weeks ago, the company is preparing to say goodbye to supporting the previous version, Windows 11 22H2.

In a Microsoft support post with the details of the latest "Patch Tuesday" update for Windows 11 22H2, the company put in an extra note. It stated:

IMPORTANT After February 27, 2024, there will no longer be optional, non-security preview releases for Windows 11, version 22H2. Only cumulative monthly security updates will continue for the supported editions of Windows 11, version 22H2.

That means Microsoft wants people who are still using the 22H2 version to move on to the new 23H2 version of Windows 11 very soon if they still want to get new features such as Copilot and more.

While the non-security optional updates will end for Windows 11 22H2, people with that version of the OS will still get security updates for several more months at least. The lifecycle page for Windows 11 shows that the final security updates for 22H2 won't end until October 8, 2024.

This is just the latest example of Microsoft moving quickly to make people update to new versions of Windows. In October, Microsoft officially ended all support for Windows 11 21H2, which launched on October 5, 2021.

The current version of Windows 11 is 23H2, and Microsoft has already set its support end date for November 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, Windows 10 Version 22H2 is still being supported by Microsoft. The company says its lifecycle of support won't end for nearly two years, until October 14, 2025.

A recent online petition posted by The Public Interest Network is requesting Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10, claiming that the higher PC system requirement of Windows 11 could mean that millions of PCs won't get updated and "could cause the single biggest jump in junked computers ever", according to the group.