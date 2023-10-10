Windows 11 version 21H2 is no longer supported

October 10 marks the end of support for the initial Windows 11 release. Version 21H2 is no longer supported, so Microsoft will not release monthly updates with fixes and security patches. If you are running Windows 11 version 21H2, it is time to move on and install the latest feature update.

Microsoft released Windows 11 version 21H2 to the general public on October 5, 2021. Besides sporting much more modern looks, the operating system introduces several productivity-focused features and improvements, such as Snap Layouts, Windows Subsystem for Android, better external display support, Windows Widgets, and more.

However, the reception was lukewarm and overshadowed by steep hardware requirements, rendering plenty of still capable computers unable to upgrade from Windows 10 to 11. In addition, many users openly despised the redesigned taskbar and the Start menu, which lacked numerous features due to the rushed release.

It took Microsoft two years to polish Windows 11 and address the biggest stumbling blocks in its latest operating system. The latest Windows 11 version, 22H2, and its "Moment 4" feature update are much better and more user-friendly to those migrating from the soon-to-be-dead Windows 10.

If your computer is still on Windows 11 version 21H2, you can update to 22H2 and the Moment 3 update. The latter will introduce you to numerous features and improvements described in our dedicated reviews:

You can also pull the trigger and download Moment 4, a non-security optional update with several much-anticipated features, such as taskbar regrouping, a redesigned volume slider, native RGB controls, Copilot, and more. Microsoft will automatically update most Windows 11 users to the Moment 4 update in November 2023. Click here to learn how to install Windows 11 Moment 4.

Later this year, Microsoft will release Windows 11 version 23H2 with almost zero changes. It will get two years of support like the original release and version 22H2.