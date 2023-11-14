Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update (KB5032190) is here for 23H2 and 22H2

New! This update adds a preview of centralized AI assistance, called Copilot in Windows. This makes Windows 11 the first PC platform to add centralized AI assistance to help you get things done. This first preview focuses on the integrated UI.

To start, select

New! This update improves the Windows Spotlight experience. You can preview images in full screen using the Learn more button. This update also provides a minimized Windows Spotlight experience. There are many ways to learn more about each image. To open the Windows Spotlight flyout box, right-click the Spotlight icon on the desktop. To learn more about each image, double-click its icon to open a Bing landing page.

Copilot in Windows appears as a side bar on the right of your screen. It will not overlap with desktop content or block open app windows.

You can ask questions or take actions, such as:

“Change to dark mode.” “Turn on do not disturb.” “Take a screenshot.” “Summarize this website.” (This works for the active tab in Microsoft Edge.) “Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon.” “Make me a picture of a serene koi fishpond with lily pads.”

Copilot in Windows with Bing Chat generates responses that are contextual and improves your experience in Windows.

To learn what Bing does with your data, go to Microsoft Privacy Statement. To learn how Microsoft develops AI technology responsibly, see Microsoft’s commitment to responsible AI.

Note The update to Windows 11, version 22H2 coming on September 26, 2023, will be broadly available to Windows customers around the world. Copilot in Windows will start to release in preview to a select set of global markets. It is our intention to continue to broaden availability over time.