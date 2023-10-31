Microsoft releases Windows 11 version 23H2

Windows 11 version 23H2 is now available. Microsoft has released the latest "major update" for its operating system, allowing users to download official images for clean installations or in-place upgrades.

Like its predecessors, version 21H2 (the initial release) and 22H2, Windows 11 23H2 will get two years of active support with monthly cumulative updates, fixes, and new features. As a reminder, Windows 11 21H2 reached its end of life earlier this month. As for version 22H2, Microsoft will discontinue it in one year, on October 4, 2024.

New versions of Windows 11 are released once per year—in the second half of the calendar year—via the General Availability Channel. They are serviced with monthly updates that include security and non-security items. Today, October 31, 2023, marks the start of 36 months of servicing support for Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 11, version 23H2. Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, version 23H2 receive 24 months of support.

Although a new "big update" for Windows 11 sounds exciting, version 23H2 has very little to offer if you have already installed the Moment 4 update. The biggest change you will notice after clean-installing Windows 11 version 23H2 is the lack of Cortana (rest in peace) and the old Mail app. Microsoft has replaced the latter with the new Outlook. Also, the Chat app is no longer pinned to the taskbar—Microsoft Teams has taken over it.

If you are upgrading to 23H2 from older Windows 11 updates or Windows 10, the latest release will bring you a lot of new features. Just to name a few: a redesigned volume mixer, taskbar upgrades, new File Explorer with RAR support, native RGB controls in the Settings app, Windows Copilot, improved Photos and Paint, a new Windows Backup app, and many more. Check out our full review to learn more about the latest additions to Windows 11.

You can download Windows 11 version 23H2 from the official website, where Microsoft offers direct links to ISO files and the Media Creation Tool app for making bootable USB media. Alternatively, head to Windows Update, toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option and then check for available updates.