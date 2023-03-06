Microsoft will hold "The Future of Work with AI" online event on March 16

Microsoft is getting ready to make yet another major announcement based on its AI efforts. The company's LinkedIn page has revealed it will hold an online event called "The Future of Work with AI". The event will begin at 8 a.m. Pacific time (11 am Eastern time) on Thursday, March 16.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, along with the company's corporate vice president Jared Spataro, will be making presentations at the live-streamed event. The company says people who watch the event will "learn how AI will power a whole new way of working for every person and organization."

This online event, which was first rumored back in February, will likely show how Microsoft plans to add generative AI-like features, such as its new Bing Chat, into its popular Office lineup of productivity applications. It's possible that we could see demos of features like a chatbot automatically writing in Word, or handling spreadsheet numbers in an Excel app.

Since this event, unlike Microsoft's reveal of the Bing Chat application, will be livestreamed, we should be able to get a proper live demo of how AI features can be incorporated into Office apps. Bing Chat can be used to generate simple Excel spreadsheets, but it can't currently handle more advanced Office features. It will be interesting to see how far Microsoft has gone with using AI as a "copilot" in those areas.