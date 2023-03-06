Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot will use generative AI to handle repetitive business tasks

While Microsoft has gotten a lot of press for its new Bing Chat feature, the company is also working on other generative AI projects. Today, one of those projects was revealed: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot. It's designed to help Microsoft's business and enterprise customers ease the burden of certain dull, but necessary tasks, on their employees.

Microsoft says businesses that use Dynamics 365 Copilot will be able to use its AI features to do things like write emails to customers and create summaries to emails for Microsoft Teams meetings. Microsoft says that 66 percent of salespeople spent time writing and reading emails, so an assist in that area should free up time for employees to do other important tasks.

Dynamics 365 Copilot can also help in customer service by using its chatbot AI in texts and emails for support questions, and marketing team members could use Copilot to generate inspiration for a new email or marketing campaign, among other things.

Copilot could also be used to help create shop listing for products, and also keep track of any issues with a company's supply chain, including adding alerts for things like weather, geography and more. An automated email could be created by Copilot and sent out to alert a company's third-party partners if any supply issues were found.

According to Microsoft, the company will launch Copilot to Dynamics 365 licenses at no additional cost. A preview version of some Copilot features is available now, but general availability is coming at a later day.