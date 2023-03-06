Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot will use generative AI to handle repetitive business tasks

Neowin · with 0 comments

Microsoft Dynamics 365 logo with text black in the left half blue and white strips in the bottom rig

While Microsoft has gotten a lot of press for its new Bing Chat feature, the company is also working on other generative AI projects. Today, one of those projects was revealed: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot. It's designed to help Microsoft's business and enterprise customers ease the burden of certain dull, but necessary tasks, on their employees.

Microsoft says businesses that use Dynamics 365 Copilot will be able to use its AI features to do things like write emails to customers and create summaries to emails for Microsoft Teams meetings. Microsoft says that 66 percent of salespeople spent time writing and reading emails, so an assist in that area should free up time for employees to do other important tasks.

Dynamics 365 Copilot can also help in customer service by using its chatbot AI in texts and emails for support questions, and marketing team members could use Copilot to generate inspiration for a new email or marketing campaign, among other things.

Copilot could also be used to help create shop listing for products, and also keep track of any issues with a company's supply chain, including adding alerts for things like weather, geography and more. An automated email could be created by Copilot and sent out to alert a company's third-party partners if any supply issues were found.

According to Microsoft, the company will launch Copilot to Dynamics 365 licenses at no additional cost. A preview version of some Copilot features is available now, but general availability is coming at a later day.

Report a problem with article
Windows 11 promo
Next Article

Notepad++ just got Windows 11 right-click context menu option, and a whole bunch of bugfixes
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella standing in front of a shelf with many things
Previous Article

Microsoft will hold "The Future of Work with AI" online event on March 16

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement