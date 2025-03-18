Microsoft's new accessibility-focused Xbox Adaptive Joystick is now available

Seven years after the unveiling of the widely praised Xbox Adaptive Controller that offers massive benefits to gamers with accessibility needs, Microsoft is back with a handy attachment for even more customizability. Originally announced in August 2024, the Xbox Adaptive Joystick is now available for purchase.

This companion device can be plugged into the Xbox Adaptive Controller or directly into an Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, or even a Windows 11 PC to link it to another Xbox controller. Following that, the peripheral's joystick and buttons can all be customized to work with another Xbox controller, with support for multiple profiles also available.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick (weighing 106.2 grams) comes with a USB-C port, a threaded mount connection that's found on tripod camera mounts by standard, and six buttons (130 grams of force to click) that can be mapped to an Xbox controller's actions.

Find more information on setting up the device and a handy FAQ on Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Joystick support page here.

During the 15th annual Microsoft Ability Summit today, Microsoft added this about the latest development in its accessibility hardware imitative:

With more than 429 million players with disabilities worldwide, we know each player has unique needs and preferences for how they choose to play. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a singular, wired controller primarily designed to meet the needs of players with limited mobility. Its versatility helps players seamlessly incorporate it into their existing gaming setups. Built with the Gaming and Disability community who inform the development of Xbox products from the beginning.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as well as Windows 11 PCs, is now available for purchase from the Microsoft Store with a $29.99 price tag.