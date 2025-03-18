Windows 11 will soon be able to explain why your PC needs more RAM and a better GPU

The latest Windows 11 preview builds that Microsoft released this week include an improved "About" section in the Settings app where users can get more information about the hardware inside their computers. In addition to "spec cards," Microsoft is working on a dedicated FAQ section to help users better understand how their components affect performance.

The first traces of the new section were spotted some time ago, but now, we have actual questions and answers available in Settings > About. Microsoft has not announced the new section yet, but you can get it working with some trickery.

Of course, none of what Microsoft says in the new section is new to more or less experienced PC users. However, newcomers to the Windows and PC ecosystems might find the information useful. As of right now, users managed to dig out the following questions:

Am I running the latest version of the Windows OS? What is the latest Windows version?

How does having 4-8 GB of RAM impact my PC’s performance? Can I run modern applications smoothly with this RAM capacity?

What is a GPU? I don’t have a dedicated GPU. How does its absence impact gaming and graphics performance?

Is my GPU sufficient for high-end gaming and video experience? How can having a dedicated GPU enhance my experience and productivity?

It is worth noting that the list of available questions depends on your specific hardware. For example, users with integrated graphics will have a question about the lack of a discrete graphics card. The question and the answer about the system memory also depend on how much RAM your PC has. Interestingly, there is even a version for those with less than 4GB of RAM. Even though 4GB is the bare minimum (officially) for Windows 11, Microsoft still included a version for those with seriously low-end computers.

While Microsoft's answers about RAM and GPU are pretty spot-on, the question about the latest Windows version is a bit odd. It only says that Windows 11 is the newest release without mentioning any specific versions like 24H2 or 23H2. Although Windows 11 overall is indeed the newest Windows, its separate releases have separate lifecycles (18 months since the release date for regular customers). It would be nice if Microsoft mentioned that in the new FAQ section.

If you want to try the updated "About" page in the settings app, do the following:

Make sure you are on build 26120.3576 or 22635.5090. Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Run Command Prompt as Administrator. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:55305888 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

What do you think about these updates?

Source: @phantomofearth on X