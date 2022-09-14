Microsoft's new video shows how to disassemble Surface Laptop Go 2

As a part of its ongoing effort to provide customers with computers that are easy to disassemble and repair, Microsoft has published a new video guide showing how to take apart one of its recent additions to the Surface family. Those owning the Surface Laptop Go 2 can take a look at how Microsoft recommends disassembling its entry-level laptop.

Getting inside the Surface Laptop Go 2 requires unscrewing a bunch of screws and removing the keyboard deck. Once inside, customers can replace the battery without suffering the eternal pain of dealing with tons of adhesive—just unscrew four PH00 screws, and the battery is out. Also, the Surface Laptop Go 2 provides easy access to the removable SSD, Surface Connect port, speakers, fan, and IO. RAM, unfortunately, is non-user-upgradeable, so you better think twice about which config you should pick before buying this compact 12-inch laptop.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 has three price tags: $599, $699, and $799. The base configuration comes with depressing 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. An extra $100 will get you twice the RAM, and the most expensive option doubles both RAM and storage.