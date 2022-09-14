Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 and Like a Dragon Gaiden announced

Only a day after the reveal of Like a Dragon: Ishin, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (RGG) revealed two more projects today during a special Yakuza franchise broadcast.

The next game in the mainline RPG series will be Like a Dragon 8, continuing the story after the events of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. At the same time, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming as an action-adventure experience starring the original face of the series.

Easily the biggest surprise in the reveal trailer of Like a Dragon 8, seen above, is Kiryu Kazuma, the original protagonist in the franchise before Ichiban Kasuga took over the role in the seventh game. RGG is bringing the popular duo together for this RPG entry, offering both characters as protagonists with their own crews.

This entry is slated to be the biggest Yakuza game ever made by RGG Studio. The developer also teased that there's a good reason why Kiryu is sporting a new look here.

Meanwhile, for fans who want to find out exactly what happened to Kiryu between the events of Yakuza 6 and 7 (Yakuza: Like a Dragon), and how his story ties into the upcoming sequel, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will fill those gaps.

This side-entry will sport the series' original action-adventure gameplay style but will be around half the size of a standard Yakuza game.

Like a Dragon 8 has a 2024 launch window, while Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming sometime in 2023. But up first is the Like a Dragon: Ishin remake that was announced yesterday, which is releasing on February 21, 2023. All three games are multiplatform, hitting PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.