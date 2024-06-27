Surface Laptop Go 2 gets fixes for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and audio issues

Microsoft has released a firmware update for the second-generation Surface Laptop. This inexpensive laptop received several important improvements, such as fixes for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection issues and the bug causing unexpected audio failures. Besides, there are stability fixes for accessories and vulnerability patches.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Laptop Go 2 devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Improves device connectivity to Wi-Fi and addresses Bluetooth pairing issues when the device is in standby mode.

Addresses security vulnerabilities related to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to secure devices from a potential threat.

Prevents unexpected failures or disruptions of audio streams by improving the stability and reliability of the audio system, ensuring uninterrupted audio playback and recording.

Provides stability fixes for Dock 3 and improves connectivity to external monitors.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 2.26.7.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt (TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Intel - net - 23.30.0.6 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - MEDIA - 6.0.9561.5 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Sound, video and game controllers Surface - Sensor - 3.117.3.0 Power Meter MAX34407; Power Meter MAX34417 - Sensors

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Go 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 471MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues There are no known issues in this update

Microsoft distributes Surface firmware updates through Windows Update. However, there are also manual installation packages, which you can download for the Surface Laptop Go 2 from the official website. Firmware updates are non-uninstallable, so back up important data before installing.