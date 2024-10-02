Surface Laptop Go 3 and Go 2 get new firmware with battery improvements and display fixes

Microsoft's entry-level Surface laptops received a new firmware update with some important changes. The release patches a security vulnerability in the fingerprint sensor, fixes the non-working Battery Limit feature, addresses problems with display flickering, and more. Also, the Surface Laptop Go 2 received fixes for three security vulnerabilities in Intel components. Microsoft has been rolling out those patches across the Surface lineup throughout September.

Here is the changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Laptop Go 3 and Go 2 devices running Windows 10 September 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Addresses a fingerprint authentication bypass security vulnerability to prevent spoofing attacks.

Resolves the issue that was preventing the Battery Limit setting to function as expected.

In addition to that, the Surface Laptop Go 2 received several additional fixes:

Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999, INTEL-SA- 01083 & INTEL-SA- 01071.

Addresses data collection regulatory requirements and updates the consent experience for data transmission.

Solves the issue that was leading to flickering or flashing screen when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

You can find the list of new drivers for the Surface Laptop Go 3 here, and the Surface Laptop Go 2 here.

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Go 2 Surface Laptop Go 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 474 MB (Surface Laptop Go 2) 550 MB (Surface Laptop Go 3) Known Issues No known bugs in these updates. Device supported until June 7, 2028 October 3, 2029

You can download the latest firmware update for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Go 3 through Windows Update. Packages for manual installation are available here (Surface Laptop Go 2) and here (Surface Laptop Go 3). Before installing updates, remember to back up important data since the firmware is not uninstallable.