Microsoft's Outlook Recall feature is finally coming to Android and iOS

Recently, we reported that Microsoft was adding the Recall emails feature to Mac, something that Outlook users on Windows and Web have been enjoying for years. Now, Microsoft has announced via the Microsoft 365 Insider Blog that Recall emails in Outlook will also be coming to its mobile clients (Android and iOS).

If you're not familiar, Recall emails allow you to retract an email after you've sent it. This is useful when you've sent an email to the wrong person, forgotten an attachment, or made a significant typo.

Here's how the feature works according to Microsoft:

When you realize an email was sent with an error you’d like to correct, select the message in the Sent folder on your Android or iOS device. Select the ... menu in the top-right corner of the email you wish to recall. Select Recall from the menu options. After you’ve recalled a message, you will receive a status email about whether the recall was successful or not. NOTE: Recall may fail on emails that are very old.

For Recall to work, the same conditions as on non-mobile platforms apply. You and your recipient must be using a Microsoft 365 email account within the same organization.

The feature will launch in beta for Android and iOS users later this month. Just ensure you're on version 4.2504.0 or later.

Outlook has received several updates in recent months. Besides bringing Recall to more platforms, Microsoft added a feature last month that allows you to open and save attachments without needing an internet connection.

Additionally, in a classic Microsoft move, the company announced last month that it will be automatically installing the New Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 devices in an upcoming security release.