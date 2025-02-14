Epic Games Store's third-party game revenue went down 18% in 2024, but users are up

Epic Games today shared its yearly review of its own PC games store. The Epic Games Store Year in Review deep dive shares some interesting numbers regarding the platform's performance in 2024, and there are quite a few ups and downs in the data.

The Epic Games Store on PC has now passed 295 million users, with the platform gaining a further 25 million gamers since 2023. Meanwhile, Epic cross-platform accounts had grown by 94 million in 2024, rising to 898 accounts in total. The peaks of daily active users and monthly active users had reached 37.2 million and 74 million, respectively. The average daily active user count had settled at 31.5 million, going up by 6% year-over-year, while monthly active users had grown by 6% to 67.2 million in 2024.

While impressive in user numbers, Epic reports an 18% year-over-year loss of third-party game earnings in 2024. This is from the over 4000 products the store sells. This $255 million had come from Epic Payments, and it does not include revenue from publishers using their own payment methods for in-game products.

Even with the downward trend of third-party game earnings, users had spent a total of $1.09 billion on the store in 2024. This is an impressive 15% gain from 2023, proving the popularity of Epic Games' first-party titles like Fortnite once more.

"We’ve stated that when you succeed we succeed, and the ways developers are succeeding on the Store continues to evolve beyond our traditional measure of third-party revenue we see from our native payment solution," added the company. "It's not only growth in DAU and MAU that highlight how big the market opportunity is on the Epic Game Store, but third-party gametime as well, which grew from 2.41 Billion hours in 2023, to 2.68 Billion in 2024; a 11% increase year over year."

Epic Games' free PC games program, which has been active since the launch of the store five years ago, delivered 89 titles in 2024, worth over $2000 in total. As for 2025, the company plans to continue this program throughout the entire year again, with mobile gamers now also being a part of the promotion.

Also, the company plans to work on improving its Epic Games mobile app on Android and iOS, adding mobile self-publishing tools and non-gaming apps to its platforms. Gifting is finally coming as a feature, too. On the desktop app for Windows and macOS, a brand-new download manager, pre-loading support, and an overhaul to the search and browse sections are being developed. The company said that it's working on the performance, stability, and ease of use functionality of its app outside these features for 2025 as well.