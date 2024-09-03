Minecraft Education gets new tools to teach responsible AI use to kids and parents

With the start of a new school year for most students, Microsoft is launching a new set of features and lessons for its Minecraft Education program. To no one's surprise, the new lessons will use the popular sandbox game to help teach kids about how generative AI works and how its tools can be used responsibly.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced the new Minecraft Education features called AI Foundations. It's designed to help students learn about what AI actually is, how it might impact the entire world, and how people can use it safely. The blog post states:

Imagine a world where all students can solve real problems and create amazing things using AI tools responsibly. We’re bringing the promise of AI literacy to life in the Minecraft universe. Students will explore AI concepts, model their learning, and have a blast while developing critical thinking and digital citizenship skills.

Along with AI Foundations, Microsoft is launching a new and free Minecraft Education world called Fantastic Fairgrounds (did you see the "ai" in "Fairgrounds"?). Microsoft says the new world will include the Beekeeper's Sanctuary. Students who are ages 8-14 will be able to enter this new Minecraft world and use AI tools to solve a mystery. The blog post added:

Players take on the role of a problem-solver, working alongside an AI assistant to address various issues within a park's pavilions. Through interactive challenges, students will gain practical understanding of AI foundations, data analysis, ethical considerations, and real-world AI applications. Fantastic Fairgrounds makes abstract AI concepts tangible while encouraging critical thinking about AI's potential in our increasingly digital landscape.

There's also a new Minecraft-based animated series on YouTube called AI Adventurers. Kids can watch the series and see how two Minecraft characters, including a very smart duck, learn about how AI works.