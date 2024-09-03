KB5039239: Microsoft begins releasing Windows 11 24H2 for everyone to download

Microsoft has seemingly started rolling out Windows 11 2024 feature update, version 24H2 to everyone. Neowin friend and colleague Steven Parker noticed that he got updated to the new feature update with KB5039239 (build 26100.863).

The weird thing is he is not on a Copilot+ PC so it looks like Microsoft is releasing it to everyone now. As you can see in the image below, it is a Ryzen 9 6900HX which does not qualify as a Copilot+ PC (it does not even have an NPU).

In case you are not aware, Microsoft released the 2024 feature update first to Copilot+ PCs which mainly included Arm chips and some AMD64 (AMD and Intel) parts too. Like this one, the update was pushed under KB5039239 and build 26100.863. It is available for manual downloading on Microsoft's Update Catalog website.

In case this does not work, you can also try following our guide on installing Windows 11 24H2 we published last night.

The changelog is given below: