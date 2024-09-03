Get this 45-inch LG UltraGear 45GS95QE OLED gaming monitor for its lowest price ever

If you want to get a new 45-inch OLED monitor for a new low price, you need to go to Amazon now. LG is selling one for a new low price but it won't be around for long.

Right now, the 45-inch LG UltraGear 45GS95QE OLED gaming monitor is priced at $919.90 at Amazon. That's its lowest price to date and also $780.09 off its $1,699.99 MSRP.

The OLED display has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and an aspect ratio of 21:9. While this is a 44.5-inch display, LG says this monitor is actually 12 percent large than a 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio, which a certain competitor has available. It also has an 800R curved screen for a more immersive experience for PC gaming.

The OLED display made by LG supports DisplayHDR True Black 400 for rich colors and deep blacks on the screen. For gamers, it has a 240Hz refresh rate and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to keep the graphics from your favorite high-end games from tearing or stuttering. It also has a 0.03 ms response time for far less lag for gamers.

Ports on this monitor are on the back and include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort and two USB ports.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.