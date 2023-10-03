Minecraft's latest free DLC lets you battle with virtual Nerf blasters against mobs

In September, players of the hit sandbox game Minecraft could purchase and download a Dungeons and Dragons DLC pack. While that pack was geared toward an older audience, Microsoft-owned Mojang has now released a free DLC pack that's geared more toward the younger crowd.

This week, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players can grab the free Nerf World DLC pack. It lets players get access to virtual Nerf blaster toy guns and play in a number of different areas.

The official Minecraft news site states the DLC has a central hub, where you can go into a training area and practice using the Nerf blasters. You can earn Nerf bucks to purchase these blasters. There will be seven of them to buy, including the Ender Dragon blaster.

You can then go into the different Nerf World arenas to do battle against various Minecraft mobs. Mojang states:

There are four battle arenas in total, three of which are themed around the dimensions of the Minecraft universe: the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. The fourth one is the NERF arena. You can access each from the central hub of NERF World, through a portal that you control. When you start the DLC, the Overworld arena will be unlocked, while the rest require you to complete certain challenges to gain access.

The fun can even cross over to the real world as you can purchase Minecraft Nerf weapons at places like Amazon, including the Nerf Minecraft Ender Dragon Blaster for $39.99.

We can expect to hear even more news about future Minecraft DLC packs and updates later this month. Mojang will be hosting the Minecraft Live streaming event on Sunday, October 15. The event will begin at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time).

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.