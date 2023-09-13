The next Minecraft Live streaming event has been announced for October 15

The team at developer Mojang has some things they want to announce concerning their hit sandbox game Minecraft. Today, the developer announced it will hold its latest Minecraft Live streaming event in a little over a month from now.

In a blog post, the developer, owned by Microsoft, announced that Minecraft Live will be held on the unusual date of Sunday, October 15. The event will begin at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time).

Mojang didn't offer much in the way of details about what might be revealed during Minecraft Live. It did say we can expect the event to last about an hour and that we can expect update news from not only the main Minecraft game, but also the recently released action-strategy spin-off game Minecraft Legends.

Earlier this year, Mojang released its latest free content update for Minecraft. The 1.20 update, better known as the Trails and Tales update, included adding new "mobs" like the camel and the sniffer, along with a new cherry grove biome, the new bamboo wood set, and more. The update also included native Chromebook support for Minecraft.

Mojang has also released a number of paid DLC expansions for Minecraft, including ones based on Pixar's Incredibles movies and one based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Recently, the German and US ratings boards posted new listings for a native Xbox Series S and X version of Minecraft. However, Microsoft ended up downplaying those listings, claiming, "This recent rating is not indicative of any new versions or platform support for Minecraft in the near future."

Of course, there's also the long-in-development Minecraft movie. Warner Bros has been developing the film version for several years. Before the Hollywood writers and actors strike happened, it set a April 4, 2025 release date for the film. However, it's possible that the date could be pushed back again as these strikes continue.