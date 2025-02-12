Minecraft developer Mojang gets a new studio head as Asa Bredin steps down

There's a major role change happening at the top of Mojang Studios, the studio behind the massive block-based sandbox sensation Minecraft. It has been revealed that the head role of the company is being changed, with Åsa Bredin stepping down.

According to an internal memo acquired by Variety, Microsoft Gaming has named Kayleen Walters as the new head of the Swedish developer. Prior to this role, Walters has been the vice president and head of franchise development at Microsoft Gaming. She will continue to hold that role while also looking over Mojang Studios with the latest change. Walters had been a vice president at Lucasfilm before she jumped over to Microsoft in 2018 and has previously been involved with Minecraft's branding and entertainment divisions.

Per the report, Microsoft game content and studios COO Helen Chiang will be receiving direct reports from Walters regarding studio matters.

"Change is never easy, but I have full confidence in this team and its ability to deliver incredible experiences for our players and community," says Helen Chiang said in an internal Microsoft memo that was obtained by Variety. "With strong leadership in place and a clear vision for the future, we are well-positioned to tackle the challenges we face in the marketplace with speed and momentum."

As for Åsa Bredin's departure, the memo states that she is leaving the top Mojang position to "focus on personal goals outside of work."

"Åsa has been a vital part of our team and I am deeply grateful for the positive impact and contributions since has made since joining in 2021," adds Chiang.

Mojang Studios continues to ship regular updates to Minecraft across its massive amount of supported platforms. The studio is also rumored to be working on multiple spin-off projects based on the sandbox. Outside of games, the Warner Bros.-produced "A Minecraft Movie" is slated to hit theaters this April.