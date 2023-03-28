The Dungeons and Dragons-Minecraft smashup is coming in a future DLC pack

It seems like this should have happened a long time ago, but now it's going to happen very soon. Mojang Studios is teaming up with Wizards of the Coasts to smash up Dungeons and Dragons with Minecraft. It will take place in the form of an upcoming DLC pack for the sandbox video game.

The D&D Minecraft DLC pack will allow players to suit up as one of the table-top fantasy game's player classes. While most details about the pack are still not available, we do know it will allow players to explore many different parts of the D&D universe, including locations like Icewind Dale and Candlekeep. Of course, players can also battle D&D monsters like Beholders, Mimics, and others. The pack will be released this spring but there's no price point yet.

In addition, several Minecraft mobs are being adapted to be used by table-top D&D players. Wizards of the Coasts will release a new Monstrous Compendium, which will include info, art, and stats for five Minecraft creatures. The Creeper, the Wolves of the Overworld, and more will be included that can be used by Dungeon Masters for their own D&D campaigns.