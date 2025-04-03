Minecraft's new graphics overhaul is now avialable for testing

Recently, at the Minecraft LIVE event, Mojang announced that big visual changes would be coming soon in the game. Minecraft Vibrant Visuals promises to overhaul the looks with directional lighting, volumetric fog, and a lot more. Although we do not have a release date (we finally have a real pause button), Minecraft testers can already try the updated looks in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (coming to the Java Edition later).

If you want to try Vibrant Visuals ahead of the release, you will need a preview or beta version of the game on Xbox, Windows 10 and 11, Android, and iOS (iOS testing is currently full and does not accept new testers). Since Vibrant Visuals is a quite resource-intensive update, not all devices are supported. You can run Minecraft Vibrant Visuals on the following devices:

iOS devices with the A12 or M1 processor and newer

Android devices with Adreno 640, Mali-G68, Mali-G77, or Xclipse 530 and better

PC: Minecraft with DX12

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

PC users can get Minecraft Preview from the Minecraft Launcher. Once there, you can create a new world with Vibrant Visuals or turn on the update in an existing save. Go to the Experiments tab and turn on Vibrant Visuals. After that, you can open the world, go to Settings > Video > Graphics, and select Vibrant Visuals.

Minecraft Vibrant Visuals also lets you adjust shadow quality, fog quality, reflection quality, bloom, upscaling method, and resolution. All these settings directly affect performance, so you will expect FPS drops when maxing things out.

In addition to the graphics overhaul, Minecraft beta-testers can try the latest additions, such as the happy ghast, ghastling, dried ghast block, and ghast harness. These features are available in the Bedrock Edition, and they are coming to Java snapshots. You can read more about testing new Minecraft features in the official blog post.