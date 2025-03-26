It is now possible to actually pause in Minecraft

Mojang recently held a big livestream where it announced some neat improvements for Minecraft, including a big visual refresh. While Minecraft 2 is not happening, what is happening is a proper pause feature in Minecraft Bedrock Edition for single-player worlds.

It is a bit hard to believe that such a simple mechanic was missing in such an old and popular game, but the fact is that Minecraft had no way to properly pause the game, at least on its Bedrock edition. Hitting the pause button would show the menu but not pause the game, which, for many players, often ended in an unexpected in-game death.

With the latest update, which is now available, you can actually pause the game after opening the menu or switching to another window on PC. Just keep in mind that the change only applies to single-player; multiplayer and realms continue working when you hit pause.

Here is how Mojang describes this ground-breaking change:

Have you ever jumped into the menu on Bedrock Edition, only to be jumped by a particularly sneaky creeper? That’s because previously in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, the game didn’t pause if you switched windows, or opened the menu. Today that changes! We’re happy to announce the addition of a pause feature in Bedrock Edition for all players in single-player mode. Take that, sneaky creepers!

There are two more neat improvements now available in Minecraft Bedrock Edition: your profile page and screenshots. Your profile displays your achievements, in-game stats (finally, but not so rich as those in Minecraft Java Edition), and screenshots. You can even set a hero screenshot to brag about something rare or beautiful from your world.

You can learn more about the latest updates to Minecraft in a blog post on the official website.