Windows 11 is getting a massive Start menu redesign that people might actually love

Neowin · with 18 comments

A picture of a big Start menu button with a Windows 11 logo

Windows 11's Start menu is one of the reasons many customers do not want to abandon Windows 10 and upgrade to Windows 11. However, it appears that Microsoft is finally ready to fix that with a seriously massive Start menu redesign.

The just-released Windows 11 preview builds from the Dev and Beta Channels contain a big Start menu rework that fixes several complaints about its current implementation. Microsoft is finally ditching a two-section design in favor of a single scrollable view. Your pins and recommendations sit on top, while the All Apps list is right below them—simply start scrolling, and you are good to go browse all installed apps, no more clicking the "All" button.

Another thing that will make a lot of Windows 11 users happy is the ability to turn off the "Recommended" section for good and keep only pinned apps and folders. This has been a big point of criticism during all these years, and Microsoft is finally adhering to customer feedback.

The reworked Start menu was spotted by the eagle-eyed Windows Insider phantomofearth on X:

We will update this post once there are feature IDs or another method to enable the new Start menu. Microsoft has not announced it yet, as it is probably not ready for prime time by the company's standards.

