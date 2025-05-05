More fixes for Windows 11 File Explorer arrive in new Explorer Tab Utility update

Back in February, we reported on a small third-party tool called Explorer Tab Utility that aimed to address several limitations and missing features in Windows 11 File Explorer, particularly the absence of native tabs, a feature many users expect from modern file managers. This free and open-source tool has now received an update that introduces new functionality and technical improvements. As with any third-party system utility, make sure you exercise caution when installing and running this software.

Prior to this update, Explorer Tab Utility provided features such as automatically converting new Explorer windows into tabs within a single window, preventing duplicate tabs for the same location, and allowing quick duplication of tabs with selected files preserved. It also added Tab History for reopening closed tabs with a simple shortcut similar to web browsers, and supported detaching tabs into separate windows. These features were configurable via customizable hotkeys.

The v2.5.0 update claims to bring several new additions and refinements. Among the notable features is Tab Search, enabling users to quickly find and switch between open tabs using keyboard navigation, which can be helpful when managing numerous open folders. Another change is Session Persistence; the utility is now designed to remember open tabs and restore them even after an Explorer crash or system reboot.

Folder navigation sees an enhancement, too. Users can now double-click on empty space to navigate back or up a directory. There is also an option to override the default behavior: holding Ctrl+Shift forces a folder to open in a new window instead of a tab.

The update includes a redesigned interface intended to better align with Windows 11's visual style, improves security by code-signing executables, adds support for ARM64 devices, and includes various stability fixes and installer improvements.

The Redesigned UI in version 2.5.0 | Image credit: u/w4po77

Here is the official changelog:

New Features Interactive Installation Option - Added support for interactive installation via Chocolatey and WinGet package managers Users can now choose between silent and interactive installation modes Use --params "/interactive" with Chocolatey to access the interactive installer Use --interactive with WinGet to access the interactive installer

- Added support for interactive installation via Chocolatey and WinGet package managers Improvements Enhanced Explorer Process Monitoring - Improved detection and handling of Explorer.exe termination Better COM object lifecycle management More reliable operation when Explorer crashes or restarts

Installer Enhancements Switched from ZIP distribution to Inno Setup installer for both Chocolatey and WinGet Added proper .NET runtime selection during installation Improved silent installation flag handling

Bug Fixes Tray Icon Visibility - Fixed issues with system tray icon disappearing after Explorer restarts Implemented proper event notification system for Explorer shell initialization Added workaround for WPF NotifyIcon behavior when Explorer process restarts

Uninstallation Improvements - Ensured startup registry entries are properly removed during uninstallation Registry cleanup now works regardless of how the application was added to startup More thorough cleanup of application files and settings

Security & Infrastructure Code Signing - Integrated code signing into build and release workflow All executables are now properly signed for enhanced security Improved user trust and Windows SmartScreen handling Free code signing provided by SignPath.io, certificate by SignPath Foundation

CI/CD Pipeline Updates Updated GitHub Actions workflows for Chocolatey and WinGet publishing Streamlined release process with automated package generation



If you are struggling with Windows 11's default File Explorer experience, you can try out this utility by installing it directly using the winget or choco package managers with the following commands:

winget install w4po.ExplorerTabUtility --interactive # or choco install explorertabutility --params "/interactive"

Alternatively, you can download the latest version from the project's GitHub releases page.