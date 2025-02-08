This small app fixes a lot of missing features in Windows 11 File Explorer

Windows 11 brought a lot of upgrades to the stock File Explorer, but the app still misses a lot of features and small conveniences, whose absence makes the user experience less enjoyable. As usual, third-party developers are to the rescue. Some offer entirely different apps with a truckload of advanced features, while others attempt to fix the stock File Explorer. Explorer Tab Utility belongs to the latter category.

Explorer Tab Utility is a small and lightweight application that runs in the background and enables many missing features in File Explorer, such as the ability to open links in new tabs instead of new windows, switching to the existing tab if the path is already open, virtual desktop switching with a shortcut, and better tab management. It also adds stuff like the ability to re-open closed tabs, tab duplication, and quick navigation for custom paths (useful when you frequently open a certain location).

Another great thing about Explorer Tab Utility is that it consumes very few resources and keeps its head as low as possible in order not to interrupt your workflow. Plus, you can personalize its behavior, create custom hotkeys for quick actions, and more.

While the app greatly improves on what we have in the current Windows 11 release, there are still some limitations, especially in the performance area. Here is what the developer says about it:

While this utility is optimized for best performance, some operations might experience delays due to limitations in Windows File Explorer itself: The File Explorer's tab interface lacks proper APIs for programmatic control

Some operations in File Explorer are inherently laggy, especially with multiple simultaneous window operations

Windows Shell doesn't expose all the necessary functionality for seamless tab management Despite these Windows limitations, the utility implements the best possible solutions using available Windows APIs and COM interfaces.

Explorer Tab Utility is available for free on GitHub. It is compatible with Windows 11 version 22H2 build 22621 and newer (any build with tabbed File Explorer).