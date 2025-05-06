Google leaks Material 3 Expressive design language ahead of Google I/O 2025

At the Google I/O developer conference later this month, Google is expected to discuss the upcoming major update for Android, Gemini AI updates, and more. On the Google I/O 2025 event website, Google accidentally published the official blog post link for the upcoming Material Design refresh. Although the blog post has since been taken down, its contents have already been archived by users.

The new design system is called Material 3 Expressive, and Google claims it is the most thoroughly-researched update to its design system to date. In fact, the company conducted 46 separate research studies with 18,000 participants around the world, testing hundreds of designs. The blog post highlights the data behind the designs and the thought process that went into creating the Material 3 Expressive design language.

According to Google, Expressive design is focused on usability—actively improving the user experience and helping users quickly identify key actions on each screen and navigate more efficiently. Research participants were able to spot key UI elements in Material 3 Expressive up to four times faster compared to the existing Material 3 design system. For example, the Send button in the Material 3 Expressive design system is more prominent and easier to find.

Google also claims that Expressive design benefits users of all ages. Their research showed that users aged 45 and older performed on par with younger users when using the Material 3 Expressive system, thanks to features like larger buttons, high-contrast visual containment, and other key enhancements.

Google is encouraging designers to move beyond “clean” and “boring” designs and to create expressive UIs that connect with people on an emotional level. The company will be releasing an updated Material 3 Design Kit for Figma, enabling designers to start experimenting with the new system.

via: 9to5Google