Move over Asus ROG Astral & MSI SUPRIM, fattest Nvidia 5080 award goes to Cooler Master

Cooler Master's new custom GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card is one of the biggest and most impressive models in NVIDIA's RTX 50 series.

The vendor first introduced the model to the public during CES 2025, showcasing its design and features. The card is significantly taller than most others, standing over 90mm high, compared to 76mm for ASUS's ROG Astral and MSI's SUPRIM SOC designs. Its large quad-slot size comes with a metal frame that looks durable, and a massive heatsink that is kept cool by three big fans at the front.

Speaking of fans, one of the unique features of this card is its customizable fans. Users can easily swap out the included fans and install fans of their choice, such as those from Noctua or other fan manufacturers. This is a rare and creative feature that allows for better cooling or personal preference in fan design. Cooler Master also gives buyers the option to choose between models with RGB lighting or non-RGB versions, adding flexibility based on user needs or style preferences.

The card has a solid metal backplate, which adds rigidity and may help with heat management. It also includes five display output ports: two HDMI and three DisplayPort connectors. Additionally, there is a large circular cut-out at the back to help push heat out of the system. For power, it uses a single 16-pin connector.

In terms of its cost, the card’s price has not yet been revealed, but its availability is currently limited to pre-built PCs. Although Cooler Master is producing these cards in small quantities, there may be hope that they might be sold separately worldwide in the future.

Via: 51972 (Bilibili)

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.