Dead by Daylight, Age of Wonders 4, and more join Xbox Free Play Days for the weekend

Being Thursday, it's time for another round of games to try out for Xbox players. This latest Free Play Days promotion has now gone live for Game Pass subscription holders, and there are four games available this time: Age of Wonders 4, Everspace 2, Dead by Daylight, and Catan.

As always, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core subscribers can jump into these titles over the weekend for no extra cost. Any progress they make also carries over automatically if the players decide to purchase the games afterward.

From the four games, Age of Wonders 4 lands as a 4X strategy game experience published by Paradox Interactive. Offering a fantasy take on the genre, the title has you managing empires, battling for power, using magic to alter the world and its inhabitants, and using a much more varied set of tactics than the standard historical formula.

Next, Catan is for boardgaming fans. This digital version of the popular resource-gathering and settlement-building title has single-player modes that go against AI as well as multiplayer offerings in local and online flavors. Meanwhile, Dead by Daylight is the latest free event for the asymmetric multiplayer entry. The title has one player taking the killer's role while four survivors attempt to escape the map by completing objectives.

Lastly, Everspace 2 is a space-set, fast-paced RPG that gives you full control of a starship in a sci-fi setting. The game features an open universe for exploration, offering star systems filled with quests, combat encounters, puzzles, and more.

Here are the games and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, April 6, at 11:59 pm PT. Expect another round of games to enter the program next Thursday, too.