Mozilla finally reveals the end of support date for Firefox on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

Windows 7 and 8/8.1, two highly polarizing operating systems from Microsoft, are no longer with us. They went six feet under in January 2023, when the software giant ended the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, causing third-party developers to follow suit and stop supporting their software.

Still, even though Edge and Chrome were the first to abandon ship, Mozilla Foundation decided to keep supporting Firefox users on Windows 7 and 8/8.1. However, this cannot last forever, so after months of careful consideration, Mozilla is finally ready to reveal the end of support date.

According to a document published on the official Mozilla Support website, customers unwilling to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11 can use Firefox 115 Extended Support Release (ESR) until September 2024. Mozilla pledges to continue shipping security updates for 15 more months, giving plenty of time to plan the upgrade process. Here is how the company explains its decision:

Microsoft ended official support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 in January of 2023. Unsupported operating systems receive no security updates and have known exploits. With no official support from Microsoft, maintaining Firefox for obsolete operating systems becomes costly for Mozilla and dangerous for users.

Although Windows 7 and 8/8.1 have relatively minor market shares (approximately 5% combined), Mozilla says quite a lot of people continue using Firefox to access the internet from PCs with the now-dead operating systems. Keeping testing machines alive for a few extra months "is not the end of the world" for Mozilla, but the non-profit company cannot run them indefinitely.

Of course, another end of support will probably mean nothing to die-hard Windows 7 fans. After all, some people still use Windows XP like nobody's business. Still, it is worth reminding that using a connected PC that no longer receives security updates is not a great idea, and you risk getting malware that utilizes unpatched security holes and various vulnerabilities.