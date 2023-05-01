Statcounter: 23% of all Windows computers run Windows 11

In addition to the latest data about desktop and mobile browsers (there are some interesting changes), Statcounter's report provides insights into operating systems, allowing developers and regular customers to learn how popular various OSes are.

Disclaimer: Third-party reports are never 100% accurate. Learn how Statcounter gathers its data in a post on the official website.

According to the April 2023 report, Windows 11 has reached its all-time high of 23.01%, a 2.06 points increase compared to March 2023. Despite steady growth, dethroning Windows 10 with its massive 71.45% market share, which is slowly going down after a sharp rise that followed the end of Windows 7 support, remains an almost unreachable goal for Windows 11, especially when you consider rumors about Microsoft releasing Windows "12" in late 2024.

Another dramatic change in Microsoft's approach to releasing "large" Windows versions may result in Windows 10 turning into another Windows 7—an OS people refuse to leave, even in sight of the incoming end of support in October 2025 (Microsoft has already confirmed version 22H2 is the last feature update for Windows 10).

Windows 10 and 11 hold 94.46% of the market, leaving just a tad more than 5% to the remaining now-dead releases, such as Windows 7 and 8. Windows 7 has 3.78% (+0.05 points), and Windows 8.1 is still on 0.85% of all PCs (-0.01 points). Unsurprisingly, people still access the internet from computers running various Windows XP versions. Statcounter says about 0.35% of the market runs the OS Microsoft put to its final rest almost one decade ago.

Windows 10 - 71.45% (-0.09 points) Windows 11 - 23.01% (+2.06 points) Windows 7 - 3.78% (-0.05 points) Windows 8.1 - 0.85% (+0.01 points) Windows 8 - 0.44% (-0.07 points)

You can find more information about Statcounter's latest OS figures on the official website.