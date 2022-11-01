Mozilla is considering extending Firefox support on Windows 7 and 8.1

Microsoft plans to end extended Windows 7 support in the first half of 2023, which means no more paid security updates for those unwilling to upgrade to newer versions. The death of Windows 7 also implies the end of support for mainstream browsers, such as Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. Google recently announced plans to stop updating Chrome on Windows 7 and 8.1 in early 2023, but Mozilla has yet to decide when to pull the plug.

According to a post on Bugzilla (via gHacks), the browser's developers are considering two options: end support in the first quarter of 2023 or keep updating Firefox on the old Windows versions until August 2023, when the browser will move to a newer Extended Support Release version.

The development team says that ditching Firefox for Windows 7 and 8.1 in early 2023 could make their lives a bit easier by removing the need for Windows 7 test automation machines. At the same time, keeping them running for a little longer "is not the end of the world," considering that Firefox still has "a lot of users on Windows 7." According to the latest data from Statcounter, Windows 7 holds almost 10% of the PC market.

It is worth mentioning that running an unsupported browser on an unsupported Windows version will not cause your computer to explode, as shown by people still using Windows XP in 2022. Still, accessing the modern internet using software that no longer receives security updates is not the best idea. Those sticking to Windows 7 should get ready to kiss their favorite operating system goodbye and move on to a supported OS with supported browsers.