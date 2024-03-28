MSI announces SPATIUM M580 SSD with up to 14,600MBps speeds and a massive radiator

MSI's new SPATIUM M580 SSD today joins the ranks of ultra-fast PCIe 5.0 solid-state drives. The new model will be available in three configurations and a massive heatsink to ensure optimal temperatures when operating at peak speeds.

Speaking of speeds, MSI says the SPATIUM M580 can reach up to 14.6GB/s sequential read and 12.7GB/s sequential write, beating the recently announced Crucial T705 with its 14.5GB/s sequential read. These record-breaking speeds are possible thanks to the PHISON E26 PCIe Gen 5 controller, 232-layer 3D NAND flash modules, DRAM cache buffer, and an SLC cache. MSI claims its newest creation is two times faster than current PCIe Gen 4 drives.

The new model is about 2.2GB/s and 900MB/s faster than SPATIUM M570 PRO, MSI's previous-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD.

The elephant in the room is the drive's massive tower heatsink with its three heat pipes and a stack of aluminum fins to maximize the cooling surface area. According to MSI, the heatsink can lower operating temperatures by up to 20 degrees for "extreme performance and maximum storage throughput under heavy loads." It is the same radiator MSI uses in the SPATIUM M570 PRO.

The heatsink is preinstalled, but users can remove it and opt for their own cooling solution. This will be especially relevant if your motherboard, CPU cooler, GPU, or other PCIe devices do not leave enough room to accommodate the SSD with its massive radiator.

The MSI SPATIUM M580 will be available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations (each variant will have a limited 5-year warranty). Prices and the launch date are unknown, but the 2TB SPATIUM M570 currently sells for $329. Ultra-fast PCIe 5.0 drives are not cheap, so expect the M580 to be expensive too.

You can learn more about the MSI SPATIUM 580 SSD on MSI's official website.